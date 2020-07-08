Chelsea are reportedly ready to pay Bayer Leverkusen’s full asking price for Kai Havertz this summer.

According to German outlet Bild, the Blues are prepared to make their move for Havertz as he looks to leave Leverkusen, who are demanding £89.8million for their star player.

The report explains that Chelsea are willing to pay that in full, but will look to do so over various instalments, which could be a smart way of ensuring they don’t over-pay for new players this summer.

The west London giants have already shown real ambition in the transfer market by getting deals done for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech early, and Havertz would be another exciting purchase.

The Germany international looks to have the potential to be a generational talent, showing himself to be a real all-rounder in the attacking midfield department.

The 21-year-old finished this season with an impressive record of 17 goals and 8 assists in all competitions, and one can only imagine how much more he could contribute with better players around him.

Havertz could link up well with Werner and Ziyech in Frank Lampard’s side next season and may be well worth the big transfer fee in the long run.