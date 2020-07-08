It was a comeback for the ages in Serie A on Tuesday night, with AC Milan recovering from two goals down against Juventus to win 4-2.

The comeback began with a penalty from Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and the Swede mercilessly trolled Juve’s Cristiano Ronaldo after tucking the ball away in the 62nd minute.

According to SportBible, the Portuguese was doing his best to put Zlatan off.

“Tek, you know him [Ibrahimovic],” he said to Wojciech Szczesny before the kick was taken.

After Zlatan had powered it home, he turned directly to Ronaldo, and laughed at him. Pictures from the game show how both players clearly enjoyed the moment.

AC Milan overcome a multi-goal deficit to defeat Juventus (4-2) for the first time in the history of their 212 meetings. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (38) and Cristiano Ronaldo (35) each scored today. pic.twitter.com/0RQcg0jMHG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 7, 2020

With both players coming towards the end of their respective careers, it was a great moment, and sadly for football fans, not one that we will be seeing for too much longer.

Although Ronaldo also scored on the night, it was definitely Zlatan and Milan that had the last laugh.