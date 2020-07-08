Man United are steadily improving under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but one of his former team-mates has gone on the warpath concerning the attitudes of a few members of the current squad.

Peter Schemeichel played the fullest part in the Red Devils becoming treble winners in 1999 and serial Premier League winners in that era.

The sides that he played in were full of warriors who would give everything in each and every game, something he doesn’t see from the current crop.

He hasn’t held back in his condemnation either.

“I’m on record for saying this a long, long time, since Ole came, that his most important job is not really to sign players, it’s to get rid of players,” Schmeichel said to MUTV, and cited by the Daily Express.

“There’s a few players in the squad that we absolutely do not want there. They’re not there to play for the badge. They’re there to create a profile for themselves.

“I was reading about one player trying to make themselves a brand like Beckham which is shocking really.

“There are players there that do not belong in the dressing room.

“And I think Ole has done really well in kind of sifting them out of the picture really, so we only get reminded that they’re there in a chat like this, or reading about the squad.

“I think he’s done an amazing job.”

Although football has changed and continues to evolve, one can’t help but agree with the towering Dane.

More Stories / Latest News John Terry heaps praise on Kurt Zouma for his incredible tackle vs Crystal Palace Transfer boost for Arsenal as target refuses to sign a new deal which would increase €30m release clause David Moyes hopes to sign two Man United outcasts if West Ham stay up

Football has to come first. Players are paid astronomical sums to give of their best and that simply isn’t possible when you have some looking to bolster their egos and social media presence.

That should come at the end of a players career, not during it, and it will be interesting to see if Solskjaer takes Schmeichel’s advice.