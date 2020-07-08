Menu

Done deal: Liverpool complete signing of promising young goalkeeper

Liverpool FC
Posted by

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool have sealed the signing of Polish goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek on a ‘youth scholarship deal’, the 16-year-old joins from FC Wroclaw.

The Echo report that Mrozek’s arrival comes after the Reds released three young goalkeepers in Shamal George, Daniel Atherton and Kai McKenzie-Lyle.

It’s also claimed that Mrozek spent some time at Liverpool’s academy earlier this year, now that a youth deal has been completed, the ace is eligible to sign professional terms in September once he turns 17.

Here’s the ace in his Liverpool gear:

The talent’s agent also confirmed on social media that young Fabian would be taking part in first-team training sessions:

More Stories / Latest News

Mrozek has been involved with Poland at Under-16s level, with Liverpool’s mass clear-out of youth keepers, the stopper has a real chance of working his way up the ranks quickly.

Liverpool fan account ‘The Kopite’ also add in their post above that the ace becomes the third Polish keeper to join the club’s youth ranks. This should help him settle right away.

More Stories Fabian Mrozek