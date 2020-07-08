According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool have sealed the signing of Polish goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek on a ‘youth scholarship deal’, the 16-year-old joins from FC Wroclaw.

The Echo report that Mrozek’s arrival comes after the Reds released three young goalkeepers in Shamal George, Daniel Atherton and Kai McKenzie-Lyle.

It’s also claimed that Mrozek spent some time at Liverpool’s academy earlier this year, now that a youth deal has been completed, the ace is eligible to sign professional terms in September once he turns 17.

Here’s the ace in his Liverpool gear:

?| #LFC have formally completed the signing of Fabian Mrozek from FC Wroclaw. The young goalkeeper agreed terms with the Reds last year but could not officially join until he turned 16. He joins fellow Polish 'keepers Kamil Grabara and Jakub Ojrzy?ski in the academy setup. pic.twitter.com/GLaF4fEnWW — The Kopite (?19) (@TheKopiteOFF) July 6, 2020

The talent’s agent also confirmed on social media that young Fabian would be taking part in first-team training sessions:

Fabian Mrozek na zasadzie transferu definitywnego przenosi si? z ??@fcwroclaw do ??@LFC !

Nasz ?bramkarz od 1 lipca b?dzie reprezentowa? barwy grup m?odzie?owych ?aktualnego mistrza Anglii. Fabian ma za sob? równie? treningi w pierwszym zespole dru?yny z miasta Beatelsów. pic.twitter.com/7xOAQpFeOx — Jakub Schlage (@JakubSchlage) July 6, 2020

Mrozek has been involved with Poland at Under-16s level, with Liverpool’s mass clear-out of youth keepers, the stopper has a real chance of working his way up the ranks quickly.

Liverpool fan account ‘The Kopite’ also add in their post above that the ace becomes the third Polish keeper to join the club’s youth ranks. This should help him settle right away.