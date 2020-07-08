Gerard Houllier tried and failed to deliver a longed-for Premier League title for Liverpool when he was in charge at Anfield, though he did manage a magnificent cup treble back in 2001.

As someone that has sat in the Reds’ dugout, he’s well placed to comment on what he believes have been the turning points that have seen Liverpool go from nearly men to champions of Europe and, finally, after a 30-year wait, champions of England.

“One, they’ve been together for two years to work, train and play. There is a tactical harmony. The team is coming to full maturity now,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

“Second, the buys of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson were pivotal in the title quest. When those two came into the team, it was different. They won the Champions League last year and that tells you everything.

“And three, Jurgen Klopp. He gives so much enthusiasm and confidence to the whole squad. The team would go through hell and fire for him.”

Though Houllier neglects to mention them by name, it’s worth doffing a cap to owners FSG.

Without their financial backing across all areas of the club, and in particular their support of Klopp and his belief in what he was hoping to achieve, there’s little doubt that the Reds wouldn’t be in the position they are now.

Though the Champions League is out of reach for them this season, there’s every reason to expect that Liverpool will be challenging for the major honours again in 2020/21.

The question has to be asked as to who has the armoury to stop them building a brand new Reds dynasty…