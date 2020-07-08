Menu

Video: Jordan Henderson scores beauty from outside the box as Liverpool race into 2-0 lead

Brighton and Hove Albion Liverpool FC
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has scored a superb goal as the Reds race into an early 2-0 lead against Brighton in the Premier League tonight.

Watch the goal video below as the England international finishes a good team move by Jurgen Klopp’s side, with Mohamed Salah teeing him up just outside the penalty area.

Henderson’s finish is of the highest quality and it shows why he’s being talked about as a potential player of the year winner.

Liverpool already have the title sewn up of course, but their fans will be enjoying this relentless performance against Brighton so far this evening.

