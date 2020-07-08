Video: Jordan Henderson scores beauty from outside the box as Liverpool race into 2-0 lead

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has scored a superb goal as the Reds race into an early 2-0 lead against Brighton in the Premier League tonight.

Watch the goal video below as the England international finishes a good team move by Jurgen Klopp’s side, with Mohamed Salah teeing him up just outside the penalty area.

"Devastating. They're the best team in the world at this" Liverpool lead 2-0 and we haven't even had 8 minutes… ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

Henderson’s finish is of the highest quality and it shows why he’s being talked about as a potential player of the year winner.

Liverpool already have the title sewn up of course, but their fans will be enjoying this relentless performance against Brighton so far this evening.