After a breakout season where he’s going from strength to strength in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal line-up, Kieran Tierney has elicited praise from one of the Gunners’ finest ever left-backs, Ashley Cole.

Cole was a fully paid-up member of the glory years under Arsene Wenger, and clearly appreciates his contemporary’s work-rate and importance to the side.

“One thing Arsenal were probably lacking in the past year was a left-back, who was solid, didn’t get beat in one versus one situation,” Cole said on Sky Sports during Arsenal’s match against Leicester and cited by the Daily Mirror.

“I also think the way he attacks and the timing of his attacking runs brings a different element to Arsenal, a different way to attack and he’s got a brilliant delivery on him.

“We’ve just seen there, it was a great ball that ended up in a corner. He’s been very good for Arsenal.”

The 23-year-old’s injuries meant that the beginning of his Arsenal career was interrupted, but now he’s back to full fitness, the qualities that saw the north Londoners pay Celtic £25m for his services last summer are in evidence.

He has quickly established himself as a regular starter under Arteta, and, much like Cole in his pomp, Tierney is as adept at providing a supplementary attacking presence as he is in defence.

Thanks to Tierney’s quality of delivery and tremendous energy, he has become an omnipresent threat down Arsenal’s left side.

If he carries on in the same vain, then there’s no reason why he can’t be mentioned in future conversations when it comes to discussing great Gunners full-backs.