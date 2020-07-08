John Terry heaps praise on Kurt Zouma for his incredible tackle vs Crystal Palace

There are plenty of players who thrive in the Premier League because the pace of the game plays to their physical strengths and hides their mental errors.

Kurt Zouma is a defender who will split opinion, as he can be a total liability in a team which needs to sit in and defend.

He’s prone to lapses in concentration and that can be fatal in a tight game, but we also got to see the best of him tonight against Crystal Palace.

He’s got incredible pace and he’s at his best when things are last-ditch, and this tackle was incredible to see.

There’s also an argument to be made that his intervention was the difference between winning and drawing the game for Chelsea, so it’s interesting to see that a club legend was quick to praise him:

John Terry was a completely different type of defender to Zouma but he obviously appreciates a good tackle when he sees one, so it’s good to see him praising Zouma.