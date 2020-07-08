Juventus have offered Aaron Ramsey to Chelsea in exchange for midfield ace

It always feels like Arsenal are having to put up with former players eventually getting a move to one of their Premier League rivals.

The fans didn’t like it when Cesc Fabregas left Barcelona to sign for Chelsea, so the thought of Aaron Ramsey going to their London rivals won’t be a good one either.

Italian outlet Tuttosport have looked at the possibility of Juventus signing Jorginho this summer, and it sounds like the Italian side can’t afford to sign him by paying the whole fee up front.

It’s suggested that any transfer fee would have to be paid in installments, so Juve have looked at the possibility of exchanging Ramsey or Adrien Rabiot instead.

Rabiot could make sense because that could be seen as a like-for-like signing and he could anchor the midfield, but signing Ramsey would simply be a case of adding more attacking talent to the team.

Chelsea’s defensive problems have been exposed in recent games and it will be exciting to watch if they try to outscore their opponents every time, but it’s not a sustainable way of playing.

There’s no suggestion that a deal has been agreed at this point, so it will be interesting to see what Chelsea can get for Jorginho if they do decide to part with them.