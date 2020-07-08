‘King of the presser’ – These Man United fans love Solskjaer’s innocent response to transfer chat with Ake

According to BBC Sport’s Simon Stone, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confidently downplayed his transfer talk with Bournemouth star Nathan Ake in today’s pre-match press conference.

The Red Devils were phenomenal in the final third in their 5-2 win against the relegation-threatened Cherries, but after the match Solskjaer produced quite the eye-catching moment…

The United boss appeared to tell the Dutch defender ‘We need a left-footed centre-back, keep going” when the duo had a chat at full-time, Solskjaer has now acted all innocent with his response.

OGS on those Nathan Ake comments. "I have seven centre-backs. I don’t know where that came from. We are fine." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 8, 2020

Here’s how some Manchester United fans have reacted to Solskjaer’s hilarious ‘I don’t know where that came from’ excuse:

Lol ??? nah we heard you clearly, ole’s the king of the presser — 2nde (@__2nde) July 8, 2020

It came from tou mate….we literally have it on camera???

Ole — ! (@UtdWis) July 8, 2020

Where did it come from, gaffer?! Your mouth! On camera!! ? — M7* ???????? (@maverick99sback) July 8, 2020

from his own mouth is where it came from — peter alam (@peteralam11) July 8, 2020

Not buying it, we all heard him saying it. — Daniel (@DanMUFC31) July 8, 2020

? sure — Muhammad (@mmotala24) July 8, 2020

Left-footed centre-backs are certainly hard to come by so we’d expect there to be quite the interest in Ake – especially if Eddie Howe’s side are relegated.

The 25-year-old has developed into a quality defender over the last couple of years, he’d be a fine fit for a side like United who could do with a more reliable defensive partner for leader Harry Maguire.

Hopefully BT Sport stick with the pitch-side microphones for future games, their coverage of United’s exciting encounter with Bournemouth provided some real gems.