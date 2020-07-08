Menu

‘King of the presser’ – These Man United fans love Solskjaer’s innocent response to transfer chat with Ake

AFC Bournemouth Manchester United FC
According to BBC Sport’s Simon Stone, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confidently downplayed his transfer talk with Bournemouth star Nathan Ake in today’s pre-match press conference.

The Red Devils were phenomenal in the final third in their 5-2 win against the relegation-threatened Cherries, but after the match Solskjaer produced quite the eye-catching moment…

The United boss appeared to tell the Dutch defender ‘We need a left-footed centre-back, keep going” when the duo had a chat at full-time, Solskjaer has now acted all innocent with his response.

Here’s how some Manchester United fans have reacted to Solskjaer’s hilarious ‘I don’t know where that came from’ excuse:

Left-footed centre-backs are certainly hard to come by so we’d expect there to be quite the interest in Ake – especially if Eddie Howe’s side are relegated.

The 25-year-old has developed into a quality defender over the last couple of years, he’d be a fine fit for a side like United who could do with a more reliable defensive partner for leader Harry Maguire.

Hopefully BT Sport stick with the pitch-side microphones for future games, their coverage of United’s exciting encounter with Bournemouth provided some real gems.

