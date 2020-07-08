Lampard insists that Chelsea star Pulisic has taken his game to ‘another level’ since restart

According to ESPN, Frank Lampard has praised Christian Pulisic after the 21-year-old’s brilliant performance in Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Crystal Palace last night.
The American star continued his fine form since the Premier League’s restart with a fine finish for the Blues, taking his tally to three goals since English football resumed after a hiatus due to Covid-19.
Pulisic had endured a fairly mixed debut season with the Blues, but he’s really starting to show the quality he has and the threat he brings since the restart.
Chelsea agreed to sign Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund 18 months ago for a fee of £58m, as per BBC Sport, the United States international officially joined the west London outfit last summer.
The lightning-fast winger has scored nine goals and chipped in with six assists in 29 appearances across all competitions this season.
The left-winger uses his excellently timed runs and tricky dribbling to make things happen for the Blues in the final third, Lampard has a winger for many years to come in Pulisic.