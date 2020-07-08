Menu

Video: Jurgen Klopp explains decision to hook Liverpool youngster at half time

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looked mildly annoyed to be asked about taking youngster Neco Williams off at half time against Brighton.

The 19-year-old had an impressive game for the Reds, making his first Premier League start for the club but then finding himself hooked off by Klopp at the break.

Klopp, however, insisted he was happy with Williams and that he doesn’t understand the overreaction whenever a player is taken off at half time.

The German tactician said he felt he had to take the youngster off as he had a yellow card and he feared he couldn’t tell such an inexperienced player not to make a tackle for the entire second period on his first start at this level.

