Video: Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster scores instinctive volleyed finish for Swansea

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster is having a good time of things on loan at Swansea City at the moment.

Watch below as the 20-year-old finds the back of the net with an instinctive and acrobatic effort on the volley after a fine team move by the Swans.

Brewster has a big task on his hands to get into the Liverpool team any time soon, but if he keeps on scoring like this, he’ll surely at least give Jurgen Klopp something to think about.

The England youth international now has eight goals for Swansea since joining them on loan in January.