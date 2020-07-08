Video: Curtis Jones spotted putting hands down his SHORTS on the Liverpool bench

Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones was spotted putting his hand down his shorts whilst watching the Reds from the bench this evening!

See below as a Twitter user noticed Jones taking a quick look around him before…making himself a bit more comfortable…

Found what you were looking for @curtisjr_10 lad!? ????? pic.twitter.com/kzN5f0Ph33 — stewart wat (@stewart_wat) July 8, 2020

Jones is a top talent who looks set for a big future at Liverpool, but we’re not sure about antics like this!

That said, who can blame him after some of the fine football on display from Jurgen Klopp’s side so far this evening?