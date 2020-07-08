Since leaving Barcelona back in 2015, Adama Traore has gone on to become one of the most sought-after wingers in the Premier League.

After gaining considerable bulk but without losing his lightning-quick speed, Traore’s potency as a wide man has been of huge benefit to Wolves over the last couple of seasons.

His upper body strength has ensured that it’s become very difficult for opposition defenders to shake him off of the ball, and once he is past the last line of defence he’s equally difficult to catch.

ESPN note that his four goals and nine assists puts him second only to Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

The outlet also quote sources as suggesting that City will be one of those clubs ready to bid for Traore’s services if Wolves don’t make the Champions League this season.

They understand that he’s happy to stay at the club if they do make it into European football’s premier competition, however, failure to do so could tempt Pep Guardiola’s side and Juventus to test the water.

Barcelona, according to ESPN, would prefer to wait 12 months before considering a bid, putting them out of the running should the player decide to move on.