Manchester City star Phil Foden has paid a huge compliment to Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood by suggesting he’s the best finisher he’s seen.

For that to come from someone playing alongside Sergio Aguero at City is high praise indeed, and Greenwood will surely be grateful for the praise from his fellow England youth international…

Phil Foden saying Mason Greenwood is the best finisher he's ever seen even better than Sergio Aguero pic.twitter.com/ot2sczAjcr — RiZzy? (@RiZzyUTD) July 8, 2020

Aguero has been one of the most deadly finishers in the world for many years now, and if Greenwood can come anywhere close to matching his achievements he’ll have a great career.

The 18-year-old scored twice in United’s recent win over Bournemouth and is truly enjoying an outstanding breakthrough season at Old Trafford.