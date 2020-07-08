Man United are bizarrely linked with veteran striker again after missing out in January

It’s completely understandable that a player will be repeatedly linked to the same teams, but it’s important to remember that a lot can change.

In the run up to the January transfer window Man United were in a mess, they had no focal point in their attack and wins were hard to come by, so a quick fix was needed.

Mario Mandzukic was an experienced striker who wasn’t getting to play for Juventus, so he could have done a job for a season or two.

Things look very different now after the arrival of Bruno Fernandes and the return of Paul Pogba. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has built a side which is capable of playing some exciting attacking football, so a static target man would go against that.

Despite that, Mundo Deportivo have linked him with a move to Man United again after he looks set to leave Al-Duhail after only six months.

Perhaps there is an argument that he could offer a useful plan B if they need to go direct in some games, but this signing just wouldn’t make sense at all.

The attack is built on movement and pace which is something he wouldn’t offer, but he does work hard and perhaps he could be a good influence on the younger strikers.

At this point it just looks like a lazy recycled rumour from January, and there’s nothing to suggest that a move could be close.