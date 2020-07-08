Manchester United CLEARED to sign Jadon Sancho for reduced fee after agreeing terms

Manchester United have reportedly been handed a huge boost regarding the potential transfer of Jadon Sancho.

The England international is now said to be cleared to leave Borussia Dortmund for a reduced price of £90million, down from the initial £115m they were preparing to demand.

This is according to the Telegraph, who state Man Utd remain keen on signing Sancho this summer, along with a new centre-back and possibly some other targets.

This follows claims that Sancho had agreed personal terms with United, meaning the deal may now not be too far away from completion.

United will surely be able to afford £90m for the 20-year-old, who is one of the most talented young players in world football and a clear upgrade on the other attacking midfielders in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

MUFC splashed out £80m on Harry Maguire last summer so can surely afford to go a little higher for a talent like Sancho.

Elsewhere, the Telegraph suggest the Red Devils’ move for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish could be in some doubt.

This is because the club are confident of agreeing a new contract for Paul Pogba, so may not need to land the England Under-21 international in that area of the pitch.

“We need a left footed centre-back” – Solskjaer spotted tapping up Man Utd transfer target! Click here to find out who.