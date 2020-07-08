According to an exclusive interview with Stretty News, Marcos Rojo’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, has admitted that the ace is ‘likely’ to leave the Red Devils this summer.

Injury troubles combined with the likes of Victor Lindelof being preferred have seen Rojo slip down the pecking order over the last couple of seasons.

After making just nine appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in the first-half of the season, the centre-back was loaned to boyhood club Estudiantes in January.

Rojo’s return to his homeland has hardly got his career back on the right path though, as the ace has been limited to just one appearance due to fitness issues and the Covid-19 pandemic halting football.

The next transfer window shapes up to be United’s final chance to net a reasonable fee from Rojo’s sale, with the Mirror reporting that the defender’s contract expires next summer.

Stretty News quizzed Barnett on what Solskjaer’s recent post-match comments to Nathan Ake spelled for Rojo’s future:

“I couldn’t comment on what Solskjaer thinks but I think it’s obvious, I think with Rojo, probably [a move] is more than likely somewhere else.”

When asked if a potential move for Rojo could be a permanent one back in Argentina, Barnett said:

“I don’t know yet. I’m not sure.”

More Stories / Latest News ‘He’s been very good for Arsenal’ – Kieran Tierney lauded by Gunners great ‘A team full of Scousers’ – Jurgen Klopp sets out his Liverpool dream Done deal: Liverpool complete signing of promising young goalkeeper

The Mirror also claim that the Red Devils were hoping to land £12m from the Argentina international’s sale, which would recoup most of the 16m fee, as per BBC Sport, they paid for the defender in the summer of 2014.

Rojo has made 122 appearances across all competitions for the Manchester outfit, the no-nonsense defender’s aggressive style makes the ace a bit of a loose cannon for a top club to have at the back.

Despite this, we think that Rojo will be respected by United fans due to the, desire and passion he always showed – at times when those around him were lacking in their commitment to the badge.