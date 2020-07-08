He hasn’t had the best time at the Camp Nou in his first season as a Barcelona player, but it appears that Antoine Griezmann won’t be going anywhere else fast.

The French World Cup winner had been linked with a move to Man United, per Mundo Deportivo, but the latest quotes attributed to Barca’s sporting director, Eric Abidal, suggests that Griezmann is fully in their plans for the foreseeable future.

“We count enormously on you,” L’Equipe report Abidal as saying, cited by The Sun.

If his performance against Villarreal at the weekend was anything to go by, then as long as he’s played in the right position, Griezmann showed what an asset he can be to the Catalans.

However, to this point, we’ve seen precious little of the form that encouraged Barca to part with north of €100m to acquire his services in the first place.

In any event, and despite finances being incredibly tight because of the coronavirus pandemic, it seems that Barca aren’t willing to cash in at the moment.

That means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need to look elsewhere to bolster his front line.