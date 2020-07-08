Manchester United have been praised for how they managed to hold on to Mason Greenwood despite him recently receiving a huge transfer offer from Juventus.

The 18-year-old has shown himself to be a huge talent at Old Trafford, enjoying a memorable breakthrough season in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first-team to show himself to be one of the biggest prospects in England and indeed in Europe.

United have a proud history of bringing through top young talent from their academy, and won’t have been keen to lose a wonderkid like Greenwood.

Thankfully, they managed to persuade him to stay despite Juventus apparently making him a “life-changing” offer before he broke into Solskjaer’s side, according to Andy Mitten of The Athletic.

Mitten praised the Red Devils for managing to keep hold of Greenwood, and there’s no doubt Juve will soon live to regret missing out on him if he continues to develop as he has.

“I think he can be a world-class player,” Mitten said.

“I know that there has been offers for him. Go back a year and Juventus were prepared to offer his family life-changing amounts of money.

“Manchester United deserve credit for the way they got him to sign a new contract.”

Greenwood scored twice in United’s recent 5-2 victory over Bournemouth, and Glenn Hoddle even remarked that he could be a threat to Marcus Rashford’s place in the team.

“I think he will push Marcus Rashford out of the team. There’s a quote,” Hoddle told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro. “I think he will end up being a far better clinical finisher and in the end I think you’re going to have to put this lad in first ahead of anyone else.”