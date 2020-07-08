Solskjaer hopeful of tying Pogba down to new contract as Man United expected to hold talks

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly hopeful of tying key player Paul Pogba down to a new contract.

The France international has had a mixed time at Old Trafford, but his recent form has shown that he could still have a great career at Man Utd.

Despite his future looking in doubts at some point, the Manchester Evening News now claim Pogba could end up agreeing a new deal with the Red Devils.

The report suggests United will hold talks over extending Pogba’s stay at the club after recently sorting out new deals for Nemanja Matic and Scott McTominay.

Pogba’s slow start to life in Manchester could be explained by the team’s general struggles over the years, particularly under previous manager Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer has done fine work to lift the mood at United and Pogba has looked especially improved since the Premier League got going again.

The arrival of Bruno Fernandes in January seems to have helped Pogba in midfield, and MUFC fans will now hope they can go on to form a fine partnership for many years to come.

“We need a left footed centre-back” – Solskjaer spotted tapping up Man Utd transfer target! Click here to find out who.