Personal terms agreed: Club are open to selling defender to Barcelona now to avoid losing him for free next summer

It’s incredible that tapping up just now seems to be publicly accepted, as stories keep appearing where terms have been agreed with the player but not with the club.

Eric Garcia has started to break through at Man City this season, but in a recent video segment for Sport, Guillem Balague has confirmed that he wants to move to Barcelona.

He claims the current situation is that he’s agreed personal terms with the Spanish giants, so it’s just a case of Man City agreeing to sell him.

He goes on to say that Garcia’s contract expires at the end of next season, so City are open to selling him this summer to ensure that they don’t lose him for nothing.

It’s possible that the youngster will go on to be the long term replacement for Gerard Pique, so it’s interesting to note that they will have very similar career paths if this goes through.

Pique left the Barca academy at a young age to join Man United, before returning to the Nou Camp after a few first team appearances.

Garcia spent nearly ten years at Barcelona as a youth player, so he should know what the club is about and looks like he would be a good fit.

It doesn’t sound like a deal has been sorted yet, but it looks like it will happen this summer.