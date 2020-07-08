According to the Sun, Said Benrahma has been congratulated on a move to Chelsea by friend Fahd Moufi during in a massive potential transfer leak that was dropped on Instagram Live.

The Sun report that Moufi, who currently plays for Portuguese side Tondela, grew up with Brentford ace Benrahma in France, the pair are also the same age.

The Sun also point to one of their previous reports suggesting that Benrahma is valued at £35.5m, however the ace’s valuation would increase if the Bees are promoted to the Premier League this season.

RMC Sport’s Mohamed Bouhafsi claimed less than a month ago that the Blues had already opened talks with the Algerian ace’s representatives ahead of a potential transfer.

Moufi’s comment on the tricky attacker’s Instagram Live read as ‘Congratulations on Chelsea my brother’, which was accompanied by heart emojis and a few of the eyes ones.

It would be great to have a player like Benrahma in the Premier League, here’s just one of the few examples of the ace’s fine skills on full show.

On Saïd Benrahma’s Instagram live today, his friend, Moroccan international Fahd Moufi wrote in the comments – “Congratulations on Chelsea my brother ???????” He’s either playing around, or he may have confirmed Benrahma is close to signing for Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/c4Ei4ijthx — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) July 7, 2020

Sur le dernier live Instagram de Saïd Benrahma, son ami international marocain Fahd Moufi a écrit ce commentaire : « Félicitations pour Chelsea mon frère ??????? » Benrahma à Chelsea, ça vous intéresse ? pic.twitter.com/lNjiLtbB5o — Chelsea FR (@ChelseaFrance) July 7, 2020

Benrahma’s fine form has continued since the Championship’s restart, the ace now has a remarkable tally of 14 goals and nine assists in 39 appearances.

Benrahma is primarily deployed as a left-winger, but the starlet also has some experience of playing on the opposite flank, as well as in a more central attacking role.

The 24-year-old has firmly established himself as one of the most exciting attackers outside of the top-flight with his silky dribbling.

Frank Lampard’s side have already sealed attacking reinforcements for the summer after pre-agreeing deals for Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, the Blues could do with more additions in the final third though as Willian and Pedro are both out of contract at the end of the season.

Benrahma would be a fine addition, particularly because the Algeria international would add a different dimension than what Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech and bring.

Benrahma’s tendency to take players on is something that the Blues could do with, as the likes of Pulisic and Hudson-Odoi are direct players that like to get in behind, whilst Ziyech is more of a creator.