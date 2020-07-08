Potential Quique Setien replacement signs a new contract with a “Barcelona clause”

Barcelona have always been very proud of their heritage and history within the club, and it’s shown in the way they select their managers.

While most teams will look for someone who has achieved great things as a coach, Barcelona are much more focused on finding the right man.

On paper it seems unthinkable that they would turn to a rookie coach from the Qatari league, but it suddenly makes a lot of sense when you realise it’s Xavi.

Sky Sports recently reported that he’s signed an extended contract with Al-Sadd, amid speculation that he might return to Barcelona as their next coach.

Usually a new contract would signal that he isn’t going anywhere, but that may not be the case here.

In a recent video segment for Sport, Guillem Balague confirmed that this new deal contained a “Barcelona clause”, which means there would be “no problem” if he wanted to return to his former club.

Barca are in a mess just now and it seems inevitable that a new coach will come in, and Xavi seems like a great candidate.

He’s a legendary player who should get the fans on side, Lionel Messi should respect him from their playing career and he understands everything about the club.

A lack of managerial experience at a high level shouldn’t be an issue either, so it will be interesting to see if he returns to the Nou Camp soon.