According to Get French Football News via L’Equipe, heated rivals Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing promising French defender Willy Kambwala this summer.

The 15-year-old is on the books of Ligue 2 side Sochaux, the centre-back has represented France at Under-16s level and has been offered a new youth contract by his current side.

It’s claimed that Kambwala is ‘currently evaluating’ the proposal from Sochaux, but interested sides will be able to make an offer of their own to the ace once he turns 16 at the end of August.

Kambwala can also play in defensive midfield, making him an attractive option for top sides – who are increasingly moving towards recruiting defensive players that are comfortable on the ball.

The Red Devils and Reds, two of the biggest clubs in world football, are always active in attempting to secure the signings of top European talents at youth level so interest in Kambwala isn’t surprising.

Whilst the chance to join a powerhouse may be on the cards this summer, with the prospect of a guaranteed professional deal at the age of 17, perhaps Kambwala should stick with Sochaux and work on breaking into the second division side’s first-team in the near future.