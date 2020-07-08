Video: Mohamed Salah heads in from quality Andrew Robertson assist to make it 3-1 to Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has headed in a neat goal to make it 3-1 to Liverpool against Brighton this evening.

The Egypt international doesn’t often get that many with his head, but he had an easy task here as Andrew Robertson whipped in a perfect corner kick…

BIG HEADER FROM MO! ? pic.twitter.com/IvE8tYCn7q — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) July 8, 2020

Brighton’s defending maybe wasn’t the best, but Salah did well to nip in and direct his header in at the near post.

The Reds forward is surely still in the running for the Golden Boot yet again after winning it in his first two seasons at Anfield, albeit jointly last term.