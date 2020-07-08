Santi Cazorla could get one final payday as he’s linked with a move to Xavi’s Al-Sadd

There often comes a time in a player’s career where they need to make a decision on one last transfer, so it will be interesting to see what Santi Cazorla decides to do.

Their career’s are short and you can never blame them for taking one final payday to set them up for the rest of their lives, but his history is a bit different.

He was forced to miss some of his best years due to a horrific injury, so you have to think he would be tempted to keep playing at the highest possible level.

He’s been outstanding for Villarreal this season and could clearly still play in a top league, but a report from Football Espana has linked him with a move to Al-Sadd.

The Qatari side are coached by Barcelona and Spain legend Xavi, and they quote Mundo Deportivo in saying he would be offered a lucrative two year contract if he does make the move.

They also claim that MLS sides are showing an interest in him, while you also have to wonder if he could still do a job at Arsenal for a season or two.

Nothing has been agreed yet, but it does sound like he could be on the move.