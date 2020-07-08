Solskjaer discusses Man United transfer target Grealish ahead of Aston Villa clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken out about Aston Villa star Jack Grealish ahead of his side’s meeting with his rumoured transfer target.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has enjoyed a fine season in the Premier League, and his eye-catching form has led to him being strongly linked with Man Utd by the Daily Express and others.

Grealish will now no doubt be hoping to make an impression as Villa take on United in the Premier League tomorrow, and Solskjaer clearly rates the player highly as he warned his side about how to deal with the threat he brings.

While he didn’t comment on transfer rumours linking Grealish with United, the Norwegian tactician showed respect to his qualities, suggesting he must be quite the fan of his.

“I think the last game obviously they caused us some problems, both Grealish off the left and [Anwar] El Ghazi off the right,” Solskjaer said at his press conference, as quoted by the Metro.

“He scored a fantastic goal. There’s been lots said and talked about him and we need to be aware of him.

“Whoever is close to him, if he’s off the left, in the middle or on the right. What he does is attract players to him and creates space for others.

“It’s not just one player in that Villa team, there’s many of them.”

United will hope they can keep Grealish quiet on this occasion and close the gap on Chelsea and Leicester City as they remain in the hunt for a top four finish.

