Spurs star Eric Dier banned for four matches after heated altercation with fan

According to BBC Sport’s Simon Stone, Tottenham Hotspur ace Eric Dier has been suspended for four games with immediate effect, with the ace also facing a £40,000 fine for his clash with a fan.

Following Spurs’ shock defeat to relegation candidates Norwich City in the FA Cup back in March, Dier stormed into the stands to confront a fan in a heated encounter.

The 26-year-old was livid with a Spurs supporter that was insulting Dier in front of his family – who were in attendance on the night.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho told Football Daily, that the incident involved Dier’s younger brother, the versatile defender can be shouting ‘he’s my brother’ whilst being restrained by fans and stewards in a clip shown below.

Big news re @SpursOfficial. Eric Dier has been suspended for four matches with immediate effect, fined £40,000 and warned as to his future conduct for behaviour post-Norwich. "Independent Regulatory Commission found Eric Dier’s actions to be threatening." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 8, 2020

The incident can be seen below:

Eric Dier just came into the stand and had a fight with fan next to me ? pic.twitter.com/nMGVcDWegX — Jascha Selby (@jselby123) March 4, 2020

Of course Dier’s behaviour brought the game into disrepute and he crossed a line, but should the England international have been forgiven considering that the ace was just trying to defend a bully who was targeting his innocent family?

With a four-match ban, Dier will now be suspended for all but one of Spurs’ remaining Premier League games this season.