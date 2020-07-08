Talks held: Spurs hope to take advantage of contract situation to sign Premier League midfielder for £20m

Jose Mourinho’s first summer window at a new club usually features a lot of spending and new faces, but that might not be possible this time round.

Perhaps he was promised some serious funds to strengthen his team when he took over, but the Covid-19 situation has hit every team and the transfer market could be quiet this summer.

That means he will need to find free agents and bargains, so finding a way to take advantage of situations to drive a price down might be appealing too.

READ MORE: Report suggests four players that could be swapped as Barcelona eye Spurs duo

A report from Football Insider has suggested they have opened talked with Southampton for their Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg:

SOURCES ? Spurs open preliminary talks to sign Premier League star ??? ?£20m could seal the deal! ? #COYS https://t.co/IN2e22k21l pic.twitter.com/xTBRbTEp1m — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) July 8, 2020

They point out that his contract is up next summer and he’s not looking to sign an extension, while he’s also been stripped of the captaincy in recent games.

As a result they suggest that he’s likely to leave this summer, and Spurs are hopeful of signing him for as little as £20m.

He’s only 24 but he comes with vast international experience and he’s played in over 100 Premier League games, so he could be a central piece for Mourinho’s midfield at Spurs for years if it works out well