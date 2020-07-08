Although this Liverpool team is absolutely formidable, there’s a feeling that they could do with one exceptional playmaker to control the play at times.

Wijnaldum, Henderson and Keita are more “all-rounders” and they fit perfectly into Klopp’s system, but some of the recent rumours about Thiago Alcantara do make sense.

A recent report from Tuttomercato indicated that Liverpool actually had an agreement with Thiago ahead of a summer transfer, but nothing has been agreed since.

It’s always interesting to see how existing players react to this kind of speculation – some will rise to the challenge and look to prove themselves, while some will fold and look for a transfer.

Naby Keita has played well against Brighton so far tonight, and it looks like these Liverpool fans are convinced the Thiago rumours have forced him to up his game:

Keita since he heard about the Thiago links pic.twitter.com/mqeHFJQiDq — Josh? (@_lfcjosh) July 8, 2020

Keita is taking the Thiago links personally! — Slimsem ? (@SlimSEM_) July 8, 2020

Keita has turned up the heat after the Thiago links ?? #LFC #BHALIV — Optimus (@0_0fcuksgvn) July 8, 2020

Keita has definitely seen this Thiago links. My man is everywhere ? — Ebere Thomas (@StalindeAfrique) July 8, 2020

Regardless of what happens with Thiago, this is the ideal situation for Jurgen Klopp. Either he will have a motivated player who’s playing well, or the club can use his recent form to drive a higher transfer fee if they want to sell him.