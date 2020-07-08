Manchester United risk missing out on top summer target, Jadon Sancho, after it emerged they’re not willing to pay more than £50m for the wide man’s services.

Borussia Dortmund are highly unlikely to want to sell for that price, but with only two years left on Sancho’s contract, and with terms already agreed between United and the player per the Daily Express, the Bundesliga club know that they run the risk of losing him in a year’s time for even less.

It’s started a game of brinksmanship that journalist, Duncan Castles, believes is turning into a war.

“They’re in a war with Borussia Dortmund at the moment,” he said on the Transfer Window Podcast, cited by the Daily Express.

“They’ve agreed in principle some salary terms with Jadon Sancho. They’ve got the player in place in terms of agreeing he’ll be ready to come to Manchester United next season.

“Dortmund are in that difficult area where they have two years left on his contract, he is one of the most valuable players in Europe at present.

“In fact, football observatory and the Switzerland Academic Institute – very strong in football finances – published a report this week using their transfer market value calculator, which isn’t by any means a perfect tool, but they valued Jadon Sancho on their algorithm at €180million with his two years of contract remaining, and suggested that if Dortmund were able to access an extra year on his contract, which could be possible if they don’t receive the fee they believe he’s worth – that value will go up to €223million.

“I’m sure that will be cited in discussions by Dortmund, and will also be used by Jadon Sancho’s representatives in any discussions with Dortmund should it come to a point where he ends up staying at Dortmund and extending his contract – with a release clause in place next season.

“[…] Dortmund have today [Tuesday] made it known through the German press that they want to put a deadline on this, they want any deal to be done by the 10th of August, that’s the date they’ve told German press that they want the matter resolved.

“There has been no formal bid from Manchester United at this stage, what you have is noise from the club and briefings that they won’t go above £50million, and that fits with some information I have from within the club about limitations and caps they want to put on spending, that is that they do want to limit a maximum transfer fee on a deal for a player coming in to £50million, if they can.

“I don’t think they’ll get Jadon Sancho for £50million, I don’t think Dortmund will sell for that price.”

Although there are other targets that the Red Devils could conceivably go after, to have made such a play for Sancho only for any deal to fall through would be hugely disappointing for the club and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, particularly if they’re able to secure Champions League football next season.

It’s clear that Sancho himself sees his future elsewhere, and with Castles noting that the Bundesliga outfit want a deal completed by August 10 at the latest, it appears the toughest of negotiations are afoot.