Video: Virgil van Dijk the calmest man on the pitch with quality defending for Liverpool against Brighton

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk sometimes just looks like he finds defending too easy.

Watch this moment of quality from the Dutchman against Brighton this evening, as he calmly deals with a long ball by pretty much just heading it down to himself, away from the attacking player closing him down…

There’s a reason Liverpool paid the big bucks for this guy, with Van Dijk proving one of their most important players in their Champions League win last season and Premier League title success this term.

Moments like this show why he’s absolutely ideal for Jurgen Klopp’s style of play as he keeps his cool in a dangerous situation and gets the play flowing again straight away.