Video: Blow for Barcelona as Ansu Fati is harshly sent off minutes after coming on against Espanyol

We didn’t need any more controversy about refereeing decisions surrounding Real Madrid and Barcelona, but we’ve got some.

Ansu Fati was sent off just moments after coming on, and it does look harsh on first viewing. It’s one of those where he’s clearly trying to win the ball and both players have their legs up high, but the ref ruled it was bad enough for a straight red:

Pictures from beIN Sports

You can also see that Fati tries to whip his foot away after winning the ball rather than following through, so this looks very harsh indeed.