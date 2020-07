It’s probably a bit much to suggest that David Silva is underrated at Man City, but it’s likely that the full extent of his impact on this team won’t be realised until after he’s gone.

He scored a lovely free kick tonight after Newcastle appeared to completely set themselves up for an effort from Kevin de Bruyne instead:

Pictures from NBC

Even the camera is fully focused on the Belgian as he lined it up, and it leaves Silva free to curl one past the stranded goalkeeper.