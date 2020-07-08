Video: No hangover for Liverpool tonight as Salah strikes early vs Brighton

Liverpool could probably be forgiven for their performance against Man City last week, but it’s important that they get some good results before the end of the season.

The last thing Jurgen Klopp needs is other teams getting the idea that Liverpool are there for the taking, so a few comprehensive wins should bring the fear factor back.

Pictures from NBC Sport

You can tell that Brighton don’t look truly comfortable when playing out from the back against such a high press, and the pressure forces the error and leaves Salah with the simple finish.