The news that Kai Havertz will ask Bayer Leverkusen to let him leave this summer has sent Chelsea Twitter into meltdown.

Head of Football at German outlet, Bild, Christian Falk, tweeted this from his personal Twitter account:

True: @kaihavertz29 will ask his club @bayer04fussball to sell him this summer @ChelseaFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 8, 2020

It’s no wonder that soon afterwards, Blues supporters were beside themselves.

After the captures of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, from Ajax and RB Leipzig respectively, were Frank Lampard to successfully seal the deal for Havertz, Chelsea would look incredibly strong in the attacking third.

Under their former midfielder, the Blues have arguably exceeded expectations and, at present, they look a good bet to be involved in next season’s Champions League competition.

That will only strengthen their appeal to the likes of Havertz, and with such an exciting front line, it will be interesting to see how the club fare domestically and abroad.

More Stories / Latest News Gerard Houllier’s three reasons why Liverpool are top of the domestic and European tree Spurs star Eric Dier banned for four matches after heated altercation with fan Man United defender’s agent admits ace is ‘likely’ to leave this summer

Until pen is put to paper anything can happen of course, and it does appear that Falk has only tagged Chelsea into the tweet without directly linking them, but judging by the reaction of these Chelsea fans, the game is up for everyone else already.

We’re winning the title next season pic.twitter.com/pQAef9MLnN — ™ (@hiffeyfc) July 8, 2020