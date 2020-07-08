Menu

‘We’re winning the title next season’ – These Chelsea fans are delighted by Havertz news

The news that Kai Havertz will ask Bayer Leverkusen to let him leave this summer has sent Chelsea Twitter into meltdown.

Head of Football at German outlet, Bild, Christian Falk, tweeted this from his personal Twitter account:

It’s no wonder that soon afterwards, Blues supporters were beside themselves.

After the captures of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, from Ajax and RB Leipzig respectively, were Frank Lampard to successfully seal the deal for Havertz, Chelsea would look incredibly strong in the attacking third.

Under their former midfielder, the Blues have arguably exceeded expectations and, at present, they look a good bet to be involved in next season’s Champions League competition.

That will only strengthen their appeal to the likes of Havertz, and with such an exciting front line, it will be interesting to see how the club fare domestically and abroad.

Until pen is put to paper anything can happen of course, and it does appear that Falk has only tagged Chelsea into the tweet without directly linking them, but judging by the reaction of these Chelsea fans, the game is up for everyone else already.

