With Real Madrid on the verge of winning La Liga for the first time in three seasons, Zinedine Zidane seems intent on bringing in one long-term target to help Los Blancos remain as the team to beat in 2020/21.

The Frenchman’s long-standing admiration for countryman, Paul Pogba, is well documented, but with the coronavirus pandemic playing havoc with football club finances, it seemed as though that particular ship had sailed, given Pogba’s expected price.

However, according to L’Equipe and cited by GetFrenchFootballNews, Zidane wants to bring Pogba to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The report suggests that the coach views Pogba as the ideal player for the system he wishes to use.

Los Blancos will even put a hold on their pursuit of Eduardo Camavinga in order to acquire the Man United powerhouse.

Given his burgeoning midfield partnership with Bruno Fernandes, that move might prove to be more difficult that it may have been a few months ago, and will surely centre on whether the player himself now sees his immediate future at Old Trafford, or considers a move away integral to his career.