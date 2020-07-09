If Aston Villa end up being relegated from the Premier League this season, they’ll face a hell of a job trying to keep hold of Jack Grealish, and one pundit has given his reasons why Man United have to be at the head of the queue to acquire his services.

The midfielder has been a shining light in a poor Villa side, and arguably deserves to make the step up if that opportunity is made available to him.

Although it’s expected that he won’t come cheaply, Tim Sherwood believes that the player has everything in his locker to succeed at Old Trafford.

“There will be a queue for Jack. If Villa stay up, it gives them a chance to keep him, but Manchester United is another step upwards,” Sherwood said in quotes published by the Daily Star.

“Only certain people can play for United and I have no doubt Jack Grealish is one of them.

“He has a special Man United swagger about him – he is what they need. They have found Fernandes, he has knitted players together and the whole team looks better.

“Matic now looks like the player who won two Premier Leagues, Pogba has come to life and if or when they introduce Jack Grealish, you are talking about another player who is special.

“They have Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Dan James and Anthony Martial’s pace, but Jack can take the ball in tight areas to give them something different.

“When teams sit back against United, that is when they struggle but it’s when Jack is at his best. He finds the combination to unlock the door.”

Were United able to secure Grealish this summer, not only would it be a real coup for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose side appear to have turned the corner form wise, but it would also send out a message to the rest of the Premier League.

United have been adrift of neighbours Man City and champions, Liverpool, this season, but if they can continue building up a head of steam, then there’s no reason why they can’t challenge for honours next season and beyond.