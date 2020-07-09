“Absolute joke”: These Arsenal fans fume as Eddie Nketiah’s controversial red card appeal fails

Fans will accept that referees do make mistakes, but when there is incredible inconsistency in decision making it’s understandable that people get annoyed.

In isolation, you can understand why Eddie Nketiah was sent off for Arsenal against Leicester, it’s a bad challenge where he does catch his opponent in a dangerous way.

The big problem here is Jamie Vardy escaped punishment for his foul in that game, while James Tarkowski was only shown a yellow for a near identical challenge for Burnley.

The Tarkowski incident is a perfect example of a recent precedent which could’ve helped Arsenal in their appeal against Nketiah’s red, but it’s been revealed that the decision stands:

Arsenal have failed in both appeals over Eddie Nketiah's red card against Leicester. Dismissal and suspension upheld, meaning he will miss the next three games (Spurs, Liverpool, Man City). — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 9, 2020

From a neutral point of view it’s a baffling decision and it’s completely understandable that some fans have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations:

But the FA won’t do anything r.e. Vardy will they, of course they won’t. What about Tarkowski’s challenge last night? I bet that won’t be looked at ever again either. No consistency in this league, absolute joke. — Chris Davison (@cdavison_afc) July 9, 2020

I don’t know, Chris. Arsenal seem to get screwed over pretty damn consistently. — FJ (@atetrAlekiM) July 9, 2020

Did you expect anything else?! ? — Debs (@dmcgeeney71) July 9, 2020

If that is a red then Vardy’s is a red and Tarkowski’s is a red. Neither were. So how is Nketiah’s — alex #EOB (@EmeryOutBrigade) July 9, 2020

Arsenal have lost their appeal for Nketiahs Red card ?? — Naughty Nketiah (@BanterFC101) July 9, 2020

The agenda continues — Jack Forsyth (@JackForsy) July 9, 2020

It’s unlikely that his absence will have a huge impact on Arsenal in terms of results in the next few games, but it does show how shambolic the whole system is.