“Absolute joke”: These Arsenal fans fume as Eddie Nketiah’s controversial red card appeal fails

Arsenal FC Burnley FC
Fans will accept that referees do make mistakes, but when there is incredible inconsistency in decision making it’s understandable that people get annoyed.

In isolation, you can understand why Eddie Nketiah was sent off for Arsenal against Leicester, it’s a bad challenge where he does catch his opponent in a dangerous way.

The big problem here is Jamie Vardy escaped punishment for his foul in that game, while James Tarkowski was only shown a yellow for a near identical challenge for Burnley.

The Tarkowski incident is a perfect example of a recent precedent which could’ve helped Arsenal in their appeal against Nketiah’s red, but it’s been revealed that the decision stands:

From a neutral point of view it’s a baffling decision and it’s completely understandable that some fans have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations:

It’s unlikely that his absence will have a huge impact on Arsenal in terms of results in the next few games, but it does show how shambolic the whole system is.

