There was a sickening clash of heads in tonight’s game between Bournemouth and Tottenham.

Watch below as Adam Smith goes down after a clash with Spurs left-back Ben Davies, leading to him requiring oxygen and needing stretchering off…

We at CaughtOffside all hope Smith is ok after a truly nasty knock here which left him concussed.

These injuries are never nice to see and it’s a miracle Davies didn’t seem to feel the blow nearly as much.