Arsenal ace paired with exit but tipped to see out contract first

Arsenal ace Mesut Ozil will reportedly look to see out his contract before leaving the club next year on a free transfer and has two potential destinations in mind.

The 31-year-old has struggled to rediscover his best form this season, as he’s managed just one goal and three assists in 23 appearances for the Gunners.

Having failed to feature since the Premier League restart, it has naturally raised question marks over his future at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta, and now it’s suggested that an exit is likely, but it may not be for some time yet.

Ozil’s current contract expires in 2021, and The Sun report that he is planning to leave Arsenal with the USA or Turkey being two possible destinations for him, although he is keen to allow his deal to run down first before departing next year on a free.

Given the report adds that the German playmaker earns around £350,000-a-week, and especially if he isn’t going to feature heavily in Arteta’s plans moving forward, then the club will surely prefer to move him on as soon as possible to give themselves a financial boost and some flexibility with their wage budget not so tied up.

Time will tell whether or not that’s possible as much depends on the desire of any interested party to pay a transfer fee and cover his wages when they could wait 12 more months and potentially save a significant amount of money.

Arsenal have been in fine form in recent weeks, winning four and drawing one of their last five games across all competitions, and with Ozil playing no part, it seemingly suggests that they don’t need him and can plan to move forward without him.

It remains to be seen though whether or not Arteta will have to find a way to make use of him for another year before his eventual exit or if he can offload him this summer.