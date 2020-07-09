Arsenal star will cost them £18m+ next season if they can’t find a way to sell him

Players are often criticised for seeing out their contracts and collecting a wage for doing nothing, but sometimes it’s hard to know who’s to blame.

It was the club in the first place who offered them the deal and they have a legal right to stay for the length of their contract, but a report from The Business Times has illustrated why Arsenal should look to force Mesut Ozil out of the club.

He’s clearly not part of Mikel Arteta’s plans after being left out of several squads, but the report also suggests that he has no intention of leaving Arsenal until his contract expires next summer.

READ MORE: La Liga giants hope to take advantage of recent signings and sign injury prone Arsenal star

They go on to point out that Arsenal will need to pay more than £18m in wages to him next season, which is a shocking figure whichever way you look at it.

The fans will blame the player and it’s easy to say that Arteta could use those funds to strengthen a few other areas of the team, but it also shows how badly Arsenal have mismanaged their contracts over the years.

If he’s not going to go then they might as well find a way of using him next season, but it’s hard to see Arteta having enough trust in him.