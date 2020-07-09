Menu

(Photo) Aston Villa aim Twitter dig at shocking Manchester United penalty decision

Aston Villa FC Manchester United FC
Aston Villa didn’t hide their feelings after conceding a hugely questionable penalty to Manchester United this evening.

Bruno Fernandes has given the Red Devils the lead from the spot, but it’s hard to understand why this was eventually given by VAR…

See below as Villa make their feelings known with a tweet of the image, which makes Fernandes look more like the guilty party if anything…

Can Villa come back from this early setback and earn an important three points in their fight for Premier League survival?

