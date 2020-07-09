Barcelona have finally found their back-up for Jordi Alba

When Barcelona signed Junior Firpo, it was to give Jordi Alba a run for his money at left-back.

It’s safe to say that the former Real Betis player hasn’t been up to the standard that the Catalans expected, and according to Don Balon he’ll be moved on this summer after a disappointing year.

Though it could’ve been a worry for the club that no other player was available to provide back-up for Alba, Barca have a serendipitous solution.

Juan Miranda had been on loan with Schalke in Germany, but has returned to the club after the loan deal was cut short.

Only 20 years of age and schooled at Barca’s La Masia academy, the player would have the luxury of no settling in period, and clearly already knows the way in which Barcelona play.

To that end, he’s likely to be a much better fit as a back-up for Alba than Firpo has been, and Barca will be hoping that they can finally rely on someone else in order to allow Alba to get the rest that he needs.