Campaign launched in a bid save football clubs outside of the Premier League

As COVID-19 continues to create an uncertain financial future for football clubs up and down the country, a campaign has been launched to help rally the troops and provide financial aid to those who are struggling lower down the league.

Representing 300 football clubs from the Championship, EFL leagues 1 and 2, Vanarama and Bet Victor leagues, supportourclubs.com gives fans the opportunity to pledge their support by contributing to their chosen club from as little as ten pounds. They will also have the chance to be part of a football community, sharing news and ideas to help keep their clubs going.

Founder of supportourclubs.com, Gary Conner said: “We know how important our smaller clubs are to their local communities, businesses and the overall well-being of society.”

“But football is far more than just the big clubs. We can’t allow those outside the top tier to be forced to shut down because of the pandemic. They are vital to the integrity and future of our great game.”

The campaign, which was launched in March, hopes to prove a lifeline for clubs all over the country, clubs like Wrexham, who recently acknowledged a deficit of £250,000 in lost income.

Amongst the doom and gloom it’s clear that there’s a new-found faith in the game’s grass-roots future, as clubs further down the football pyramid, along with their fans, seek out innovative solutions to help mitigate the long-term implications of the pandemic.

For more information please visit: https://www.supportourclubs.com