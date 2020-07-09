Gianluigi Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola is reportedly set to hold talks over his future at AC Milan amid transfer rumours linking him with a possible move away from the San Siro.

The Italy international has been linked with Chelsea by the Daily Express, and would undoubtedly be an upgrade on the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga at Stamford Bridge next season.

Blues fans will surely be eager for Frank Lampard to bring in a top class goalkeeper this summer after years of solid performances from big names like Thibaut Courtois and Petr Cech.

Still, Antonio Vitiello of Milan News has told Milan Talk that Donnarumma’s agent Raiola is set to meet with Milan to discuss extending his contract.

Vitiello says the Serie A giants want to keep their talented shot-stopper, and Chelsea will no doubt be following these developments with interest.

Chelsea have also been linked by the Daily Mirror with Ajax’s Andre Onana as another option to come in in goal this summer.