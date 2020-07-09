Chelsea will move this summer to sign Monaco youngster dubbed the next Mbappe to avoid Brexit complications

Pretty much everyone is sick of talking about Brexit just now, but it’s going to become a hot topic again when it becomes clear that football clubs will be affected.

Almost every team will have foreign players who might not qualify for residency once it finally goes through, and L’Equipe have suggested it could force Chelsea to move this summer to sign Malamine Efekele.

He doesn’t turn 16 until later in July, but the report has already suggested that a lot of people are seeing him as the new Kylian Mbappe.

Those comparisons don’t tend to be helpful for younger players, but it shows that he’s immensely talented and highly thought of at the club.

There’s no idea what the transfer fee will be at this point, but the report does confirm that Chelsea will look to sign him this summer, as they fear that Brexit could complicate the matter if they wait until next year.