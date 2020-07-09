RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams has spoken about Timo Werner’s transfer to Chelsea and given Blues fans an idea of what they can expect from him next season.

The Germany international recently left Leipzig for Chelsea in what looks an exciting move for the west London giants as they look to put together a stronger squad that could come closer to challenging Liverpool and Manchester City for the title next season.

Werner is joining alongside Hakim Ziyech from Ajax, but Adams believes there is already a player at Stamford Bridge that Werner will link up well with.

The USA international expects his fellow countryman Christian Pulisic to form a fine partnership with Werner, and that certainly does seem an exciting prospect after the youngster’s fine recent form in Frank Lampard’s side.

Adams was generally full of praise for Werner as he leaves Leipzig for Chelsea, with Blues fans likely to be excited by his words in an interview with The Athletic.

“It’s sad to see one of your best players go,” Adams said. “But it’s also sad to see a good person go because he’s a really good guy.

“I wish him all the best as he heads to Chelsea, with my mate Christian Pulisic over there. I’m excited to see them both link up on the field because Timo is such a dangerous player. He will cause problems for any defence in the world with his speed and be dangerous in front of goal.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing him play there and cause problems for all the teams there.”